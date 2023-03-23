Hot-Tempered Skin? Cool Down Quickly With These ‘Instant’ Aloe Mask Pads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your skin angry with you? We know we try to treat ours nicely, but it has a mind of its own, and it definitely has a hot temper. It could turn red or break out at the flip of a dime. Add the risk of sunburn, windburn or ingredient reactions into the mix, and things can get tricky, fast.

We might not always be able to prevent our skin from flipping out, but we can certainly work to quickly calm and cool things down. Using the right products could possibly help set our skin up for success in the future too! Our pick for dealing with angry skin? These Tonymoly aloe mask pads!

Get the Tonymoly I’m Aloe Skin Calming Instant Mask Pads (80-Count) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

These mask pads, which are new to Amazon, come from one of our absolute favorite K-beauty brands, known for its affordable yet professional-quality products — and great packaging! This product is designed to hydrate, nourish and soothe skin, both on your face and body, claiming to “instantly revive” dryness, damage and irritation!

These ultra-thin, biodegradable tencel pads contain 120 ml of essence for deep hydration. The low pH formula’s star ingredient is aloe leaf juice, included to restore balance, soothe irritation and leave skin dewy, plump and radiant. This formula is paraben-free, by the way, as well as vegan and cruelty-free!

Get the Tonymoly I’m Aloe Skin Calming Instant Mask Pads (80-Count) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

To use these mask pads, start by cleansing your skin and patting dry. Grab a single pad using the mini tong tool on the underside of the cap and place it over the area you want to target. Just avoid the eyes and mouth! Leave each pad on for 20 to 30 minutes while you relax, watch TV, read, do your hair, etc. Then peel off and dispose, patting in remaining essence with clean fingers. Want an extra refreshing experience, especially for early mornings or after a sunburn? Store the container in the fridge!

Each container of these I’m Aloe pads comes with 80 sheets, meaning each sheet costs only 30 cents. Such a fantastic deal! Even better is that you can order this product with free shipping using your Amazon Prime membership!

Get the Tonymoly I’m Aloe Skin Calming Instant Mask Pads (80-Count) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Tonymoly here and explore other skincare treatments and masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!