Lash extensions are absolutely incredible — until it’s time to get them removed (or when they eventually fall off). When a technician does them, you shouldn’t encounter too many issues, but if the salon you went to made a mistake, the damage can be heartbreaking.

You could suffer from lash loss at any point after getting extensions done, leaving you with a few options. You can go get new extensions put in, use falsies or you can use a serum like this one from Babe Original to help your natural lashes grow back!

Get the Babe Original Babe Lash Enhancing Conditioner for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This serum conditions the base of your lash line with a potent formula combining peptides, biotin and hyaluronic acid to help encourage your lashes to grow. Not only can they grow back faster if you’re dealing with lash loss from extensions, they may also come back looking fuller and thicker than ever! Shoppers say they’ve seen the “most beautiful lashes” of their lives with the help of this serum and that it’s the best they’ve ever tried!

Anyone who wants their lashes to look more naturally beautiful can definitely benefit from this serum. You can buy it in two sizes — a smaller and a larger portion — which will vary in price. When you get the larger tube, you definitely get more bang for your buck, but if you’re iffy about the serum, try out the smaller one to see if it works for you. Many shoppers say they started out by buying the smaller size and wound up coming back to get the full four-month supply. As you can imagine, the longer you use this serum, the better your results could be. We’d definitely dive in head fifst and pick up the larger tube, because judging by these reviews, this serum is the real deal!

