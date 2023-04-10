‘Perfect Match’ Star Georgia Hassarati Shares Her 9 Perfect Beauty Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Georgia Hassarati is the woman of every guy’s dreams and every girl’s vision board. She’s seriously stunning! Ever since the Aussie bombshell appeared on Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle, she’s been breaking hearts and breaking the Internet. And now, the Perfect Match star has exclusively shared her beauty secrets with Us Weekly. Score!

Recreate Georgia’s radiant glow with these nine must-have makeup and skincare products!

Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50 Dry Oil Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body

“This SPF is perfect for underneath makeup as it is moisturizing, or even to wear alone as it makes your skin so nice and glowy.”

$26.00 See It!

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Stick in Baked Bronze

“I use this every day! It gives me the perfect bronzed glow. It’s buildable so you can adjust it to suit different looks, easy to blend and for the size, it lasts a long time.”

$24.00 See It!

Kayali Huda Beauty Vanilla Eau De Parfum

“I get so many compliments when I wear this. It’s the perfect fragrance.”

Was $45 On Sale: $40 You Save 11% See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

“Makeup applies so easily over this product. Makes my skin look and feel amazing.”

$65.00 See It!

Huda Beauty Lip Contour in Warm Brown

“A staple in my makeup routine, the perfect brown, whitens the smile and I get so many compliments on the shade when I wear it. When paired with the Fenty Glow Gloss, it’s the perfect lip combo.”

$21.00 See It!

Ardell Accent Lashes 4-Pack

“I like to use a half lash to add definition to the outer corners of my eye and create that lengthened look.”

$14.00 See It!

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

“This product works so well for me. It smooths the texture of my skin, gives my skin a glowy complexion and reduces fine lines/unclogs pores!”

$34.00 See It!

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer

“I love using this underneath my foundation as it’s a clean nutrient rich product that gives a nice glow to your finished look.”

$38.00 See It!

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in Chocolate

“I’m loving brown mascara at the moment. I feel like it gives a really natural look to my makeup.”

$28.00 See It!

