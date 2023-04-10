Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we’re all about a high-low wardrobe — mixing high-end splurges with low-budget steals. The key to executing this balance is sprinkling in chic pieces that make our outfits look luxe. From handbags to heels, these elevated basics are the bread and butter of our everyday style. But you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve this aesthetic!

We found 21 closet staples that will instantly enhance your ensembles. You can rework these versatile finds into your regular rotation. And the best part is, none of these items cost more than $150! Guilt-free shopping is our guilty pleasure.

Handbags

1. Available in 22 different colors, this ruched handbag by JW PEI goes with everything! I borrowed this bag from my sister once and didn’t want to give it back — just $80!

2. Braided beauty! This woven handbag looks nearly identical to the popular Bottega Veneta purse that retails for thousands of dollars — just $45!

3. Orange you glad we discovered this stunning citrus bag from Anthropologie? An affordable alternative to Staud’s beaded bag, this statement piece is perfect for spring and summer — just $88!

Shoes

4. Need a new neutral sandal for spring and summer? These raffia buckled heels by Dolce Vita are made for vacation — just $125!

5. These cushioned sandals from Sam Edelman are not your standard slides! Featuring geometric cutouts, these comfy shoes will add some edge to any warm-weather OOTD — just $120!

6. Made with metallic pleated fabric, these block heels are topped with a knotted bow. Shoppers say these shoes are super comfy and cute. Plus, they look like the pricier Loeffler Randall pair — just $35!

Sunglasses

7. These rectangular fashion sunglasses are so fabulous! And you can’t beat this two-for-one deal — originally $7, now just $6!

8. Hello, Hollywood! These oversized sunnies from celeb-loved brand Quay feel like what the stars would wear to hide from the paparazzi — just $75!

9. One customer called these square sunglasses a “Celine dupe.” So glamorous and gorgeous — originally $22, now just$16!

Tops

10. Paige DeSorbo said that these Mangopop bodysuits from Amazon are the best! This short-sleeve square-neck cut is ultra-flattering for date night — originally $30, now just $21!

11. This Free People tank is the most flattering and comfortable cropped cami I’ve ever owned! Even without a bra, this stretchy, sculpting top gives my chest a lift. I also love the elevated elastic straps — just $20!

12. Skims for the win! This soft, smoothing T-shirt is one of the brand’s bestsellers — just $52!

Bottoms

13. If you live in your leggings, then it’s time to invest in these faux leather leggings from Spanx! The brand’s no. 1 bestseller, these stretchy high-waisted pants feature a smoothing waistband and contoured design — just $98!

14. According to TikTok, The Easy Pant from Everlane is the ideal everyday essential. These pull-on pants are appropriate for the office but still comfy enough for home — just $88!

15. Trendy trousers! These pleated wide-leg trousers are a street style staple that you can take from meetings to margaritas — just $148!

Outerwear

16. Boss babe! This faux-leather blazer is a trendy touch for a night out on the town — originally $65, now just $55!

17. This slouchy shacket from Free People is one of my all-time favorite purchases! It’s such a cozy layering piece — just $128!

18. Although this popular puffer may seem like a winter coat, I’ve gotten a lot of use out of it in the spring and summer! Warm yet lightweight, this stylish jacket will keep you toasty on chilly nights — originally $80, now just $75!

Jewelry

19. Plated with real gold, these affordable hoop earrings are simple yet sophisticated. One customer called these gold hoops “the perfect basic” — just $25!

20. Shine bright like a diamond! Shoppers say that these imitation diamond studs look like the real thing — just $36!

21. Hidden gem! This Kendra Scott pendant necklace comes in a variety of different colors — just $65!

