Meet you by the pool! As soon as the sun started to shine a little stronger and the temperature started to rise, we were ready to make a splash. Buying swimsuits is one thing, but another big thing to consider is your poolside footwear! You don’t want to slip on your swimsuit, pack up your tote and realize you only have sneakers to wear on your feet.

Cute pool slides are essential for warm weather. Cuteness is just one of our priorities though. They also need to be properly prepared for inevitably wet concrete and feet. We’d also appreciate if they were on sale — just saying! Good thing these Hunter slides are all of the above!

Yes, Hunter is responsible for the most iconic rain boots in all of footwear, but the brand makes these Bloom Algae Foam Marble Slides too! Clearly, Hunter knows what to do around water, whether it’s falling from the sky or splashing out of a pool. We love that we can grab this pair on sale right as swimming and sunbathing weather begins!

These slides are available in both black and white at Zappos, both featuring a multicolor, confetti-style marble print So fun — so perfect for summer! They’re also made of a super lightweight EVA material and have nice traction on the outsole to keep you from slipping and sliding, at least until it’s time to pull out the actual Slip ‘N Slide!

The EVA that makes up these shoes is also made with 10% algae bloom, which is important to highlight. When algae grows in excess, it can be harmful to ecosystems, so the algae in these slides was sourced by cleaning up natural waterways!

Oh, these aren’t just simple slip-ons, by the way. If comfort and support are musts for you, you’ll love to hear that these shoes have a molded design with a contoured footbed. They’re also waterproof and super easy to clean — and 100% vegan!

You’ll notice that these shoes only come in full sizes, which is very common for slides. If you’re between sizes or have a wider foot, it’s recommended that you size up for the best fit!

