Listen, we get it: maintaining hair health is crucial! Whether you have color-treated tresses or are in the process of nursing your hair back to life, taking care of it can become a hassle — especially if you battle with hair loss! We found a nutrient-rich, healthy hair serum that will help you get your hair back in tip-top shape — and it’s only $17 at Amazon!

Honestly, if you’re looking for a way to get thicker, luscious tresses, look no further than this Maple Holistics Advanced Biotin Hair Growth Serum. This option uses a blend of caffeine, castor oil, coconut oil, lavender, rosemary and vitamin b5 for a formula that’s nourishing and combats thinning. Also, it leaves behind a minty scent that will help keep your scalp clean and fresh.

Get the Maple Holistics Advanced Biotin Hair Growth Serum for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this serum, it’s best to apply it before you wash your hair. First, apply it generously all over. Then, let it sit for 3-4 minutes. Next, you can follow it up with your current hair routine (shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, etc.). This serum is an easy step to add, and it has promising results, with hundreds singing its praises!

In regards to this effective hair serum, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This is great for either overnight or leave-in damp hair styling treatment. It gives control and body to my fine, limp hair. Very pleased with this product.”

Another reviewer said, “I bought this serum for my wife and me as both of our hairs have started to thin with age. The directions state to leave it in your hair overnight for best results. For the first few weeks, we applied it in the evening once we got out of the shower, and my hair was perceivably thicker in the morning.”

Additionally, if you’re looking for a healthy way to help promote stronger, plentiful hair growth without adding too much to your current hair routine, this serum could be your answer!

