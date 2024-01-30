Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a hair growth serum which truly works on your mane can be one of the trickiest purchases out there. Due to the finicky nature of hair, a scalp serum is rarely a one-size-fits-all approach because everyone’s individual needs can be seriously different. Often, it’s only the higher priced serums which actually provide any real results for all hair types — but not always. Shoppers say that after using The Ordinary’s Hair Growth Serum, their hair growth has “escalated exponentially” — and it’s just $19.

Made from 100% natural ingredients such as antioxidants, peptides, vitamins and essential oils, this serum helps to improve hair density, stimulate growth and decrease hair loss. Phytonutrient-rich, it removes dead skin cells and dirt, which clog up hair follicles. The water-based formula is lightweight, works on all hair types and is suitable for men and women alike. Safe but effective, it’s also silicone-, alcohol-, gluten-free and vegan.

Get The Ordinary’s Hair Growth Serum for $20 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Easy to add into your routine, the brand recommends usage once daily to a clean, dry scalp. Simply add a few drops to the scalp, massage thoroughly and voilà! You’re on your way to hair growth. It’s a leave-in serum, so it’s best to use in the evening so the serum can easily sink into your hair follicles and stay put for it to work. It goes without saying that you should not wash hair or scalp post-application if you want to maintain best results.

Ranging in both age and hair types, shoppers of all kinds are seeing a “significant difference” in their hairline after beginning to use this serum. This shopper, who had been losing hair for over 30 years said this is the first serum they have used that “actually works.”

“My hair is starting to get thicker,” they said. “[It] took a few months, but it’s great stuff!”

Another shopper, whose hair started thinning as a side effect of medication, claimed this hair serum has been a “God send” since beginning use. “After going through one bottle I have baby hairs everywhere! This stuff is now a staple in my routine.”

This customer came across the serum after being diagnosed with a hair loss condition and was “searching for anything to help.” After about two months of use, they noticed a “huge change” in the density of their hair.

“The hair I have left feels so much thicker and healthier, even a hair stylist was shocked at the amount of density I have left,” they said. “This is a steal for the price and I am honestly so impressed and happy with this product.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a serum that’s proven to work on various hair types and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, you need to add The Ordinary’s Hair Growth Serum to your cart stat!

