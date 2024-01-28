Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get This Elizabeth Banks-Approved Lipstick for Only $7 at Amazon

By
Elizabeth Banks
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We get it. Finding a matte lipstick that won’t dry out your lips or make them look crusty is difficult. Often, matte lipstick can make you feel out of place and sometimes ruin a makeup vibe. Nevertheless, acquiring the right one should be essential for any makeup guru. Elizabeth Banks, the Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games: Catching Fire star, knows a thing or two about creating bold makeup looks — and we found her favorite lipstick for $7 at Amazon!

Related: Get Your Glam on with the Best Lipsticks of 2023

In an interview with The Strategist, Banks said that she loves this lipstick because of its affordability and efficacy. “You know, rose is my color,” Banks told the publication. “But the main thing about this is it does not come off. You can put it on in the morning, and you are still gonna have pink lips even after you eat lunch and wipe your mouth. I’m very impressed by it, and it’s super-affordable. I don’t find it to be overly drying.”

The Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor is a versatile lipstick you should add to your cart! It uses a 100% wax-free gel formula for easy application, and it leaves behind a moisturizing touch. Also, this liquid lipstick has a matte appearance for a streamlined finish.

Get the Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor for $7 (was $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Further, this lipstick is a great layer tool to add to your beauty regimen. You could use your favorite lip moisturizer or lip balm underneath and add this on top for a hydrating yet pretty look. Also, it comes in 16 eye-catching colors that anyone is sure to love!

Although Revlon is a heritage brand with millions of fans globally, one happy Amazon shopper noted, “I’m a lipstick addict. I try EVERYTHING and am always in search of the “perfect color” lipstick. I saw this on TikTok recently and had to give it a try. LOVE!!! The color is gorgeous, the soft feel on my lips is amazing, and the color lasts. I have ordered another shade to try, but seriously, the color Seduction is the most gorgeous nude. Don’t everybody buy them all up — save some for me!”

See it!

Another Amazon reviewer added, “This is my new favorite lipstick. It is amazing. It goes on velvety smooth and dries in five minutes. Also, it stays on with full coverage ALL DAY and has a perfect matte look. My favorite color is 460 Embrace. It is a nice medium pink shade. It adds a perfect touch of color without that “too much makeup look.” You will not be disappointed.”

One more Amazon reviewer fawned, “This lipstick is long-lasting and does not over dry the lips. It is almost like a cross between gel and mousse. Addiction is my favorite color. I buy them two at a time in case they get discontinued. The colors are flattering for all skin tones.”

So, if you want a new easy lipcolor, this Elizabeth Banks-approved option could be right up your alley!

See it: Get the Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor for $7 (was $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Revlon here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Women sitting on exercising bikes in gym, side view

Deal of the Day

This No. 1 Bestselling Sports Bra Is the Only Workout Top You Need — 32% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

1340126098elizabeth banks 206

Elizabeth Banks

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!