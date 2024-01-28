We get it. Finding a matte lipstick that won’t dry out your lips or make them look crusty is difficult. Often, matte lipstick can make you feel out of place and sometimes ruin a makeup vibe. Nevertheless, acquiring the right one should be essential for any makeup guru. Elizabeth Banks, the Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games: Catching Fire star, knows a thing or two about creating bold makeup looks — and we found her favorite lipstick for $7 at Amazon!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/lipstick-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated lipstick"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">Let's talk about lipstick. Whether you're going for a full-blown glam look or just a subtle pop of color, lipstick can make all the difference. And beauty brands have been developing more diverse and innovative options left and right. So, whether you're in the market for a classic red or something a bit different, we've got you covered. We've done all the research and rounded up the most trendy lipsticks of 2023, with different formulas, finishes, and prices to suit every preference. It's got a long-lasting color, decent moisture, and is easy to wear. Plus, it's like a choose-your-own-adventure book for your lips, with 130+ shades to choose from, including neutral nudes, bright pinks, and bold reds. What’s more, Revlon offers four unique finishes, so you can switch up your look with ease. Whether you want a classic cream or pearl, a luscious matte, or a glossy shine, they've got you covered. But what really sets these lipsticks apart is their light, moisturizing formula. It's like a spa day for your lips! The combination of Vitamin E, avocado oil, and microfine pigments provides a unique look that lasts all day, leaving your lips looking full and vibrant. In summary, this lipstick gets our best overall award because of how versatile it is, regardless of whether you’re looking for a neutral or bolder shade.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Stays on, even after eating</li> <li>Goes on smooth and leaves lips shiny</li> <li>130+ color choices</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Color can be darker than expected</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N6YEI6O/?tag=advon-usw-20">Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick</a> - Best Matte Finish</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N6YEI6O/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Maybelline-Color-Sensational-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lipstick review"></a></figure> <div>Maybelline's Color Sensational Lipstick is the ultimate lip makeup essential. With a unique matte finish and honey nectar formula, it provides the perfect balance of hydration and intense color that lasts all day long. Plus, with shades ranging from nude to bold black, you'll find something to suit any look you're going for. The soft texture glides on smoothly, delivering high-quality pigment and a perfect finish that won't fade away easily. The hydrating formula keeps your lips from drying out or smudging, so you can rock your lipstick all day without worrying about reapplying. And for a little extra shine, their Clear Lip Gloss Topcoat is the perfect finishing touch. In short, this is the best product with a unique matte finish and a must-have product for your makeup bag, especially if you want something for a matte finish look.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Moisturizing and non-sticky</li> <li>Subtle and flattering pigment</li> <li>Very reasonably priced</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Some may dislike its scent</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004BCVFL6/?tag=advon-usw-20">L'Oreal Paris Makeup’s Colour Riche</a> - Best Coverage</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004BCVFL6/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LOreal-Paris-Makeups-Colour-Riche-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lipstick review"></a></figure> <div>L'Oreal Paris Makeup's Colour Riche Lipstick is lip luxury at its finest. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like Omega-3, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil, this lipstick gives the best coverage and will leave your lips feeling soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated while delivering a dazzling hue that lasts. And with a range of shades from bold reds to the perfect nude, there's something for every occasion. L'Oreal Paris Makeup has more than just lipsticks, they've got a full range of makeup products to help you create your perfect look. Their lipstick offers an array of show-stopping shades with an intensely hydrated finish, from creamy to matte. And for an extra touch of definition, pair this lipstick with their Colour Riche<a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/create-an-ultra-defined-pout-with-the-best-lip-liners/"> Lip Liner</a> for a perfectly defined pout. And the best part? There’s no need to constantly reapply since this lipstick's long-lasting hue will stay all day. So go ahead, and treat yourself to some lip luxury with this product.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Creamy, full coverage with one swipe</li> <li>Affordable price</li> <li>Long-lasting wear</li> <li>Attractive packaging</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Limited shade range available for purchase</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00178HDPO/?tag=advon-usw-20">CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick</a> - Best for All-Day Wear</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00178HDPO/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CoverGirl-Continuous-Color-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lipstick review"></a></figure> <div>CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick is your go-to for a bold pop of color and hydrated lips. The unique formula locks moisture to seal in the color, ensuring it won't fade throughout the day. And with the added benefit of Vitamin A and Vitamin E, your lips will not only look beautiful but also feel soft and nourished. With a subtle mauve shade, this lipstick is perfect for any occasion. Whether you're going for a natural, everyday look or want to add a touch of color to a bold, dramatic look, this lipstick is sure to become a staple in your makeup collection. Its long-lasting formula allows you to apply it in the morning and have it last until you're ready to remove it at night. And the best part? You can expect the same quality of color and moisture in every batch. This means you can stock up on your favorite shade without worrying about inconsistencies. In short, this lipstick consistently provides long-lasting color and hydration for your lips, making it the top lipstick for all-day wear.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Moisturizing and doesn't dry out lips</li> <li>Variety of colors to choose from</li> <li>Gives subtle underglow sparkle</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>A bit on the expensive side</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0861P3GPN/?tag=advon-usw-20">NYX Professional Makeup Satin Lipstick</a> - Most Pigmented</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0861P3GPN/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NYX-Professional-Makeup-Satin-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lipstick review"></a></figure> <div>The NYX Professional Makeup Satin Lipstick is the perfect blend of bold color and hydration. With its intense pigmentation, one swipe is all you need. But this lipstick isn't just about the color - it's also infused with shea and mango butters for a creamy texture that won't dry out your lips. Plus, it provides up to four hours of hydration, so you can rock your bold lip look all day long. The range of shades available is truly impressive, from berry hues to fiery reds. Plus, it can be paired with other lip products from NYX Professional Makeup like gloss, cream, liner, and butter gloss to create the perfect pout. This makeup is also certified by PETA as cruelty-free. In short, this is a must-have for anyone who wants bold color with intense pigmentation and hydration in one convenient, cruelty-free product. With a variety of shades to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect hue to match your look.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Large variety of color options available</li> <li>Provides 4-hour hydration</li> <li>Suitable for touch-ups</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May require lip liner for better results</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>How to Choose the Right Lipstick: A Complete Buying Guide</h3> <div>Choosing the right lipstick can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide which one is the best for you. To help narrow down your search, consider these factors when selecting the perfect lipstick. <h3>Price</h3> When shopping for lipstick, consider both the price and quality. Set a budget and weigh the cost against the longevity and ingredients. Cheaper options may not have long-lasting wear or nourishing ingredients, while higher-priced brands may offer both. It's all about finding the right balance between price and quality that works for you. Remember, a little bit of research and comparison shopping can go a long way in helping you make the best decision for your needs and budget. <h3>Color</h3> Next, consider the color and choose shades that complement your skin tone and suit your personal style, whether that's bold berry or a classic nude. It’s also worth considering which colors you already have in your makeup bag to try and add variety to your looks. Covering all the basic lipstick colors before moving on to more adventurous options may be a good idea. <h3>Finish</h3> When choosing lipstick, it's important to consider the finish of the product too. From matte to gloss, long-lasting to creamy, and everything in between, there's a plethora of options to choose from. Decide which texture and finish you prefer, and try samples before committing to a product. This way you can ensure you're getting exactly what you want and are making the best of your purchase. <h3>Ingredients</h3> When shopping for lipsticks, it's important to consider not just their color and texture, but also their ingredients. To keep your lips healthy and hydrated, look for lipsticks that are free from harsh chemicals like <a href="https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/should-people-be-concerned-about-parabens-in-beauty-products/">sulfates and parabens</a>. Instead, opt for lipsticks that contain natural ingredients like shea butter or beeswax. These ingredients provide a nourishing boost to your lips, so the color stays vibrant and true, without drying out your lips. Not only that, but natural ingredients are also better for the environment and your overall well-being. So next time you're in the market for a new lipstick, take a look at the ingredients list and choose wisely! <h3>Application</h3> When it comes to applying your lipstick, comfort is key. Think about the application process and which method you feel more comfortable with. A traditional lipstick gives you more control and precision, while an applicator wand is quick and easy to use on the go. Some wands even have a slanted tip which makes lining and defining your lips a breeze. Whether you prefer a stick or wand, make sure to choose a lipstick that makes application a smooth and enjoyable experience. <h3>Packaging </h3> Not only the color and formula, but <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/329393239_The_Effect_of_Cosmetics_Packaging_Design_on_Consumers'_Purchase_Decisions">the packaging of the lipstick</a> also plays a big role in your decision to buy one. Imagine pulling out a sleek, modern lipstick case with a built-in mirror during a touch-up, or a compact and a travel-friendly container that easily fits in your purse or cosmetic bag. Consider the style and functionality of the packaging, and choose something that not only looks great but also makes applying on-the-go a breeze. With these factors in mind, keep shopping until you find the perfect shade, texture, and formulation for you!</div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is there vegan or cruelty-free lipstick available?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, there are vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks available like the NYX Professional Makeup Satin Lipstick. These lipsticks are made without the use of any animal-derived ingredients or by-products and are not tested on animals. Many popular makeup brands now offer vegan and cruelty-free options for lipsticks.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any lipsticks with natural ingredients?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, there are lipsticks available that are formulated with natural ingredients such as shea butter, beeswax, and plant-based oils. These ingredients can help to moisturize and nourish the lips while providing long-lasting color. Some brands offer lipsticks that are specifically marketed as vegan or cruelty-free and made without ingredients of animal origin. Some of the brands that make natural lipsticks include Kjaer Weis, RMS Beauty, Juice Beauty, and Ilia Beauty.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is there waterproof lipstick available?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, there are waterproof lipsticks available in the market. They are formulated to resist water, sweat, and smudging, making them a great option for outdoor activities or humid weather. Some popular brands that offer waterproof lipsticks include Maybelline, Revlon, and Rimmel.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any lipsticks with SPF protection?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, there are lipsticks available with SPF protection. These lipsticks typically contain sunscreen ingredients to protect the lips from the sun's harmful UV rays. It's important to check the label or ask the brand before purchasing to make sure the lipstick has SPF protection.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any lipsticks that are non-toxic and safe to use?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, there are lipsticks that are non-toxic and safe to use. These lipsticks typically avoid the use of harmful chemicals such as parabens and phthalates and instead use natural ingredients. It's important to check the ingredient list before purchasing to ensure that the lipstick is non-toxic and safe for you to use. Some of the brands that offer non-toxic lipsticks include ILIA Beauty, W3LL People, 100% Pure Cosmetics, SAPOWEL Organic Lipstick, and Lily Lolo Mineral Lipstick.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does an average lipstick last when applied?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>An average lipstick can last for several hours when applied. Factors such as the type of lipstick, the texture, and the individual's lip condition can affect the longevity of the lipstick. To ensure that your lipstick lasts as long as possible, it's important to properly prep the lips by exfoliating and moisturizing them with a lip balm or moisturizer.</p> </div> </div> </div>