Hydration is our best friend this January — especially when it comes to dry, peeling and cracking lips. You won’t catch me leaving the house without my lips being sealed with cherry oil and balmed with my favorite product (Dr. Dan’s Cortibalm).

I like to moisturize my lips before applying any hydrating lipsticks or glosses, which is why I start with balm. If your skin is parched already, start with a lip scrub to remove dead skin cells so you have a clean, plump palate. It doesn’t need to be store-bought — you can even try a homemade mixture of sugar and avocado oil. Gently massage over your lips and then pat clean with water. I then moisturize them with a swipe of lip balm and a glossy serum from one of my favorite brands — which is what I’m here to walk you through.

I’ve tried everything on the market — from $7 to well over $50 — and have selected my top five favorites for fighting the frigid weather this time of year.

Glossier Balm Dotcom

Vegan lovers, rejoice — this cruelty-free synthetic beeswax and castor jelly salve creates a soothing sensation over your lips and provides a vitamin-rich shea butter coat, locking in much-needed hydration. You can choose from tinted colors or remain colorless with a neutral, shiny layer at $14 a pop.

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil

I like to say this is the best Dior lip oil dupe for under $9 (compared to $40) — right down to the texture and packaging. It’s a great way to save money while showing off your supple lips. It leaves a transparent gloss with the hint of your choice of color. One shopper said it was “very moisturizing and not sticky,” while another said it looked “juicy all day long.”

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Rich in omegas 6 and 3, this gloss soothes your lips with natural hazelnut and jojoba oils and gives a polished, glassy finish. Not to mention, it won Allure’s Best of Beauty award in 2023 and tastes delicious against your lips.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

This lip plumper seals in hydration while also infusing volume to round out your lips. I’ve found this $40 option to be my favorite overall because of its multi-function and long-lasting application. It offers many shades, from vivid reds to natural hues, to choose from — and now boasts shimmer and holographic versions as well. J’adore!

Moria Glow Getter Hydrating Lip Oil

Hydrate your dryness with coconut and jojoba oil, the two key ingredients which keep lips silky and soft. It uses apricots as an anti-aging, non-sticky formula full of antioxidants and is currently 28% off! For under $7, it’s worth a swipe or two.

