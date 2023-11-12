Ditch the $40 Lip Oil in Favor of Our Picks — $29 and $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Gossip Girl’s beloved Emily Alyn Lind are smacking their Dior-covered lips with high shine and expensive taste — which we love, embrace and try to emulate. Almost every woman is on a quest for hydrated, glossy, kissable lips that don’t cost a fortune.

Luckily for Us, social media is blowing up over a tinted gloss that contains all the same consistencies of Dior’s famous lip oil for less; it’s (cue angelic music) a tinted lip oil by Clarins.

Get the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil at Amazon!

Not only is Clarins a very chic French brand and equally respected in the industry, but this lip oil is also one of 2023 Allure’s Best of Beauty Award Winners. It may be the most nourishing lip oil on the market (Dare we say better than the other French brand?). The incredible smoothing texture is created by jojoba oil that locks in moisture for hours with a hint of flavor added to your extremely kissable lips.

Clarins is a top name in European luxury skincare, and almost all of the ingredients in its lip oils come from natural origins to nourish and protect your lips from the harsh elements. One happy reviewer agreed, saying, “I have dry and sensitive lips, and this lip oil is exactly what the doctor orders, plus it smells amazing and looks cute.” The generously-sized applicator is practically identical in size to Dior’s and moves effortlessly across your lips. It also comes in eight competing (AKA matching) colors — only Clarins’ is rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and leaves you feeling satisfied while looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Get the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil at Amazon!

Read our lips: This Clarins lip-smacking formula leaves a rich, non-sticky texture, but if $29 feels a little steep, we’ve also found a $8 dupe created by e.l.f. It’s called the Glow Reviver Lip Oil and it works wonders. One reviewer said, “It’s hydrating yet also leaves some pigment on the lip. I love it and will be buying more!” Another customer raved, “I absolutely love this item. They definitely went above and beyond! I might have it say it’s better that the Dior lip oil! I love that it’s very long-lasting! And smells so good!”

e.l.f. has disrupted the beauty market with clean, cruelty-free makeup that is priced for all so we can look like the stars we dream of becoming. Lean into the celeb no-makeup, high-shine trend and apply it instead of lip balm or over a beautiful lipstick for that expensive, star-studded glow. Either way, we think you’ll agree — you’re never going back to $40 oils that can be stood up for less.

Get the Glow Reviver Lip Oil at e.l.f.!

