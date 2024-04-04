Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that everyone is settling into spring, it’s time to plan out your bold spring makeup looks. Whether you prefer a daring lip or a statement-making eye look, you should start charting the course for how you want to look this spring. Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, knows a thing or two about creating a standout beauty look. We found her favorite eyeshadow multi-stick tool — and it’s only $6 at Amazon!

In an interview with E!, Richards said she loves this multi-stick tool because it’s easy to use and compact. “This is another nice highlighter,” Richards told the publication. “It’s a pencil, and I can touch it up all day. It doesn’t take up a lot of space in my bag. It’s easy breezy. It’s a very popular one now.”

The Nyx Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil All-in-one Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-stick is a nifty tool that can make your beauty routine slightly easier. Essentially, it’s a stick that features a cream eyeshadow made of a blend of mineral oil and powder that’s also an eyeliner. Further, it comes in 15 bold shades — we love the black bean and cottage cheese variations.

To use it, you can outline your lid first and then use the pencil to fill in your sketch. You could also use it to line your lash line. This multi-stick can also work as a highlighter. The beauty of this tool is that it glides across the skin and doesn’t create a tugging or pulling sensation when using it.

Also, in regards to this versatile eye makeup tool, a Walmart reviewer gushed, “I recently bought this jumbo stick. And let me tell you, it’s AMAZING! It’s the perfect for a pop of color and makes eyeshadow intense. I truly recommend this!”

One more reviewer noted, “It does its job to give more highlights in my eye area. I do have dark, dark brown eyes, which are almost black, and it totally enhances the shape of my eyes.”

Furthermore, spring calls for fun and colorful makeup looks. If you’re looking for a new tool to elevate your vibes without much fuss, this Kyle Richards-approved eyeshadow and eyeliner multi-stick could do the trick!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more eye makeup tools we found below:

