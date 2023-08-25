Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once in a blue moon, we discover a new beauty product that has Us seriously questioning how we ever survived without it. Case in point: the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion. This award-winning makeup base is truly magical, setting your eyeshadow for all-day wear!

Have you ever attempted to achieve the perfect smoky eye, only to have the finished product turn into raccoon eyes by the end of the night? Without a strong primer holding your product in place, eyeshadow has a tendency to smear or fade on its own.

That’s where this Urban Decay Potion comes in! Simply apply this nude primer before eye makeup to lock the look down. You’ll end up with creaseless color that lasts for up to 24 hours!

Get the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion has become an essential step in my makeup routine. It’s so powerful, in fact, that you want to be careful while using it — with great power comes great responsibility, after all. By that I mean, the putty formula is almost like glue, so it’s very difficult to remove your eyeshadow once it’s set. However, the primer almost acts like an eraser. So, if you ever mess up, you can just add more primer on top of the eyeshadow and start again!

Vegan and cruelty-free, this product works especially well on oily lids! A little goes a long way. I’ve been using the same tube for at least six months. Get ready for remarkable results!

Reviewers rave about this Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer! “My eyeshadow and liner stay perfectly in place no matter how long they’re on,” one shopper said. “There’s no creasing or fallout as time goes by. I’ve even committed the sin of falling asleep wearing makeup (many times), and I usually wake up the next day saying ‘Dang, at least my eyes still look good.’” No morning-after mess here!

No creasing, so smudging, no budging! This Primer Potion is truly our holy grail.

