Over the years, we’ve gotten our beauty routine down to a science. Eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush and brows — done. But we’ve often noticed how our makeup starts to crack hours after application. We feel it fading, and we have no way to stop it. That is, until the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow entered the chat. The Bravo reality star recently revealed one of her must-have beauty products on Amazon Live.

“Setting spray is super important,” she said. “To keep your makeup looking flawless, like, amazing all day, the product I can’t live without is the All Nighter. So, after your makeup’s fully on and done, you have to use a setting spray. I learned after years of not using one, the difference using a setting spray works. This All Nighter product I have in my makeup bag. Every suitcase I have has one, so if I’m traveling, I never forget it. I have a little makeup bag in my suitcase so I have a to-go one and one that I keep at home, but I always have this product in my bag. It’s absolutely amazing. You will love it. Can’t live without it.”

We’ve tried the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray ourselves, and we have to admit — it’s a game-changer. Read on to shop this award-winning beauty product.

Get the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray for just $27 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

An Allure Best of Beauty Hall of Fame winner, the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray lives up to the hype. This finishing spray claims to keep makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours without smudging or settling into fine lines. No touch-ups necessary! Formulated with Temperature Control Technology, this weightless mist aims to lock makeup into place. The result? Smoother-looking skin and makeup you don’t have to constantly reapply. Yes, please!

Shoppers rave that this Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray is a lifesaver! “This product is magic,” one customer declared. “All day dance competition wearing heavy ballroom makeup and I had ZERO smudging, ZERO raccooning, despite sweating.” (Side note: we’ll be using “racooning” as a verb from here on out.) Another reviewer said, “I am obsessed with this stuff. I use it every day! My makeup lasts for hours and always looks good.”

One shopper even called this Urban Decay bestseller the “#1 Setting Spray,” adding, “This product IS LIFE. I’m a huge fan of all things Urban Decay but this Setting Spray is out here saving lives! I work very long hours but my makeup looks UNTOUCHED until I wash my face in the PM. Will always recommend All Nighter!!” Keep your makeup looking snatched all night long with this Urban Decay setting spray!

