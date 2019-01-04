Jenna Jameson shocked the world in November 2018 when she revealed she’d lost a whopping 80 pounds on the keto diet. Now, the former adult film actress and model — who welcomed her third child, daughter Batel Lu, with fiancé Lior Bitton, in April 2017 — opens up exclusively to Us Weekly about the reason she had a total health turnaround.

“I decided to take my health back when Batel turned 1,” Jameson — who continues to inspire millions by posting amazing before and after photos and practical keto advice — tells Us. “She started to walk and I was having trouble keeping up with her. That really made me open my eyes and realize how unhealthy I really was.”

When the 5-foot-7 star began her weight loss journey, she tells Us she weighed in at 202 pounds — and had actually gained seven pounds from her highest pregnancy weight of 195.

Once Jameson had her “aha” moment, she turned to the high-protein, low-carb keto diet. She also found that cutting out snacks and consuming whole foods were two major keys to her success. “It took me four months to reach my pre-pregnancy weight. I have surpassed that now and I’m back to my modeling weight,” she says, adding that she’s holding steady at 120.

Now that she’s dropped the pounds, she still has no plans to change how she eats: “I have found my niche with keto,” she says. “It’s sustainable and I feel like my body is running at its optimal level. Intermittent fasting has helped also!”

But more than the number on the scale, Jameson is thrilled that her health and energy levels have improved — especially as a mother. “I can now say I am being the best I can be for my daughter. Yes, I was a great mom when I was heavy, but I wasn’t treating my body with the love it deserved,” she tells Us. “Now I am the woman I want my daughter to emulate.”

And the star — who also has 9-year-old twin boys with her ex, MMA star Tito Ortiz — has a message for all parents who may be struggling with their weight: “I urge other moms to love themselves and take it slow, to revel in the little victories and small progressions,” she says. “Don’t put pressure on yourself, society does enough of that!”

The 44-year-old, who has also been open with her Instagram followers about being sober for three years, adds, “I have sobriety, faith and now health. I wake up grateful and energized. I can’t sing the praises of healthy living enough!”

Indeed, Jameson has no intention to slow down her quest for self-improvement. “My goals now include living a more organic life, detoxing from garbage ingredients hidden in so many foods and embracing a holistic lifestyle,” she tells Us. “Who would have thought how my life would change in such a beautiful way? I couldn’t be happier!”

With reporting by Brody Brown

