And the Top 10 Most Searched Diet Trends of 2018 Are

The top 10 diet trends of 2018 — according to Google’s Year of Search 2018 report — are in, and the keto diet is at the top! More people searched for the low-carb, high-protein eating plan that’s beloved by celebrities from Jenna Jameson to Vinny Guadagnino, than any other.

But plenty of other star favorite healthy diets and fat burners made the list, including Chris Pratt and Molly Sims‘ weight loss hack, intermittent fasting, and Dr. Steven Gundry’s diet. Based on his book The Plant Paradox, Kelly Clarkson credited his method for helping her drop 37 pounds in 2018.

Extreme Celebrity Diets

Read on to discover the most popular eating plans of the year in descending order — and discover the stars who found success following them.