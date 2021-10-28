Choosing the high road. Austen Kroll is finally sounding off on his ex Madison LeCroy‘s recent engagement, and he is choosing to focus on what is most important in the situation.

“The overwhelming thing that I’ve been thinking about is that this goes further than whatever nonsense I have going on with her for ages. She has a son,” Kroll, 34, explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 27. “So this is something that she is about to start a new family and so I wish the best for her and her new family.”

LeCroy, 31, who shares son Hudson, 8, with ex-husband Josh Hughes, announced that she was engaged to Brett Randle earlier this month.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged!” the hairstylist exclusively shared with Us Weekly. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

At the time, LeCroy admitted that her news may come as “a shock” to her ex.

“It hasn’t even crossed my mind, but I don’t think he’ll care,” she detailed to Us. “I don’t think that the lifestyle that I want for myself and my son is something he’s really even interested [in].”

The salon owner noted that even though she “moved on so fast,” both she and Kroll were better off now.

“It’s going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation,” she added. “I don’t think that’s something he really wants to do.”

Kroll, for his part, confirmed on Wednesday that he hasn’t met Randle yet and doesn’t “intend to.”

When LeCroy’s engagement initially made headlines, a source revealed to Us that the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder is “completely unbothered” by the news, adding, “When the time comes for Austen to get engaged, he won’t make it an infomercial.”

Days later, during a promotional event for his show Winter House in New York, Kroll dodged questions about his ex-girlfriend’s relationship milestone. When asked by Us if he had a reaction to the engagement, Kroll responded, “Not at all.”

Southern Charm viewers got to experience LeCroy and Kroll’s romantic ups and downs during season 6 of the Bravo series. The pair officially ended up calling it quits in December 2020 when LeCroy told Us, “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he.”

Kroll weighed in on their breakup as well, telling Us that watching their relationship play out on the show was “like being able to see [the signs] just right in front of my face.”

The Maryland native isn’t the only Southern Charm star to share his thoughts on LeCroy’s engagement. Earlier this week, Craig Conover revealed that he was with Kroll when the news broke.

“We did watch at the same time when we watched her announce that she was engaged,” Conover, 34, said on WWHL on Tuesday, October 26. “I was right next to [Austen]. He was like, ‘You’re such a jerk, Craig.’ And I was like, ‘I just wanted you to know.'”