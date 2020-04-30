Coming clean. Demi Burnett shared her truth pertaining to her split from Bachelor in Paradise costar Kristian Haggerty, her relationship with Colton Underwood, her new boyfriend and more.

The Bachelor alum, 25, spilled all during the Thursday, April 30, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. She went in depth with the fellow Bachelor Nation stars to reveal details of her love life that she has never shared before.

Burnett and Haggerty, 28, got engaged during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. The pair made history as the first same-sex couple to take the step in the franchise. However, their happy ending was short-lived, with the duo announcing their split in October 2019.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another,” Burnett wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

The TV personality added that they “will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

Burnett and Haggerty have since remained relatively tight-lipped about the reasons behind their broken engagement. They have both moved on, though.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Haggerty is dating YouTube star Taylor Blake. Meanwhile, a source revealed at the time that Burnett is “happy” with her new boyfriend, singer Slater Davis. The couples made their respective relationships Instagram official within days of each other.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Burnett addressed Bachelor producers’ role in several key moments of her journey, her friendship with Demi Lovato and her quarantine with Davis. Scroll through to read more about her most noteworthy revelations from the episode.