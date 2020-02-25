Moving on! Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett is dating singer Slater Davis after her split from Kristian Haggerty, Us Weekly confirms.

“Demi is happy with Slater,” a source tells Us.

Burnett, 25, made her relationship Instagram official on Saturday, February 22, by sharing a photo of herself and Slater kissing while out to dinner. “The present I never knew I needed,” she captioned the post.

Later that day, the Los Angeles-based artist posted two photos of the couple sitting on the rooftop of a building on Sunset Boulevard. “Babe, look at me,” he wrote.

The former Bachelor star explained on Instagram Live on Sunday, February 23, that she met Slater through her Paradise costar Katie Morton, who has been friends with him for two and a half years. Morton, 26, then chimed in, telling Burnett’s followers that it was “love at first friend.”

Although it is unclear when the pair started seeing each other, the reality star tweeted on January 21 that she was “talking to a guy with a lot of tattoos.”

Burnett previously dated Haggerty, 27, but they announced their split in October 2019 after getting engaged on the Paradise season 6 finale.

“With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually,” the Texas native wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

Haggerty has since moved on with YouTuber Taylor Blake. The new couple debuted their romance via Instagram earlier this month, and the music video producer later told Us exclusively that Blake, 27, has “been a huge comfort and a pillar of support.”