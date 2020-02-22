On to the next! Demi Burnett appears to have moved on to a new suitor following her split from her ex-fiancée, Kristian Haggerty.

“The present I never knew I needed,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 25, captioned a photo of herself kissing acquisitions analyst Slater Davis via Instagram on Saturday, February 22.

In the picture, Burnett and Slater are sitting at a dinner table where they appear to have enjoyed a meal and wine. The former reality TV star pulls Slater in close for a kiss as she wraps her hand around the back of his neck. The duo look dressed for a date night with Burnett wearing a low-cut lace top and Slater sporting a red and white polka dot button-down shirt.

On February 13, Burnett shared another photo with Slater via Instagram of the pair wearing face masks and enjoying wine and cheese.

One month earlier, the Texas native revealed that she was dating someone new, who some fans speculated was Ciarran Stott from The Bachelorette Australia.

“Me telling my parents I’m talking to a guy with a lot of tattoos: so what y’all think?” she tweeted in January. “My parents: he’s so camouflaged we can barely see him.”

Stott, 25, sports plenty of body ink and Burnett follows the U.K. native on Instagram.

Burnett has also been linked to Nick Viall, who she has been spotted with multiple times over the past few months. The “Viall Files” host, 39, even brought Burnett as his date to the 2020 Golden Globes in January. However, Viall denied that their relationship was romantic in an interview with Us Weekly in November.

“I’m not dating Demi,” he said at the time. “I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes. [But] I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.”

Burnett and Haggerty, 27, announced that they had called it quits in October 2019 after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise’s sixth season finale in September of that year.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us,” Burnett penned via Instagram. “With a heavy heart full of love for one another, we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

Haggerty, meanwhile, has moved on with her girlfriend, Taylor Blake. The reality star told Us on February 18 how smitten she is with her new love, who she’s known since they were both teenagers.

“She’s amazing andI’m so happy and thankful,” Haggerty said at the time.