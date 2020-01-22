Moving on? Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett disclosed details about a new person she’s seeing following her broken engagement from ex-fiancée Kristian Haggerty.

The Texas native, 24, joked about a conversation she had with her parents about her new suitor via Twitter. “Me telling my parents I’m talking to a guy with a lot of tattoos: so what y’all think?” she tweeted on Tuesday, January 21. “My parents: he’s so camouflaged we can barely see him.”

Burnett noted that her parents are “very supportive for the record” of her alleged new love interest, adding a smiley face emoticon. While the former Bachelor contestant didn’t provide information about the new man in her life, fans speculate it could be Ciarran Stott from The Bachelorette Australia, who Burnett follows on Instagram.

Scott, 25, boasts a plethora of tattoos along his arms, legs and neck. Burnett showed him some love on his most recent Instagram post, liking and commenting “🤤😍 x” on a snap of the Englishman bonding with his pals. Scott, meanwhile, has liked Burnett’s Instagram photos on and off.

Burnett called off her engagement to Haggerty in October 2019 following their proposal on Bachelor in Paradise’s sixth season finale in August. At the time, Burnett shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Haggerty, 27, to Instagram along with a caption that detailed the reason for their separation.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us,” Burnett wrote in October. “With a heavy heart full of love for one another, we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

She continued, “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

Burnett added that the exes will “remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward” in a way that works best for them.

Weeks before announcing their breakup in October, Burnett rejected speculation that the duo split. She told Us Weekly exclusively that “it’s nobody’s business how our relationship works.” She added, “She’s in Florida, I’m in New York but we do spend time together. Just because we don’t broadcast it doesn’t mean that we’re not together.”