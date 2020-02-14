A new valentine? Bachelor in Paradise alum Kristian Haggerty appears to be dating again after her split from Demi Burnett.

The music video producer, 27, shared a clip via Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 13, of herself kissing YouTuber Taylor Blake at an event in Beverly Hills celebrating the upcoming premiere of the Freeform romantic comedy The Thing About Harry.

“What are you?” the Reality House star, also 27, asked in the video, to which Haggerty responded, “Gay and happy. Aren’t those the same thing?”

The rumored couple later shared three different mirror selfies on their Instagram feeds. They touched noses in one, kissed in the second and lovingly stared into each other’s eyes in the third.

“Will you be my valentine?” the former reality star captioned her post.

The social media personality, meanwhile, shared a more personal message: “When I was 13 I wanted you to be my Valentine, but I was closeted and too scared to ask you- So, I asked your cousin Luke to be my Valentine instead. Here we are at 27, and I finally made you mine. You were worth the wait, you little s–t.”

Blake teased in her post that The Thing About Harry “reminds me a lot of mine and Kristian’s story,” adding, “Make sure you have tissues on deck!!”

The new romance comes three months after Haggerty and Burnett, who got engaged on the season 6 finale of Paradise, announced their breakup.

“With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually,” the Bachelor alum, 24, wrote on Instagram in October 2019. “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

Burnett has since teased that she is in a new relationship. She tweeted in January that she was “talking to a guy with a lot of tattoos,” who fans have speculated to be The Bachelorette Australia alum Ciarran Stott.