Life after the final rose! Hours after their engagement aired on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark opened up about their future together on Good Morning America on Wednesday, December 23.

“We’re just going with the flow at the moment. We’re just going to date each other,” the 30-year-old former phlebotomist explained when asked about wedding plans.

Zac, 36, agreed but admitted he’s already thinking about their big day.

“I mean, I want a big wedding when the day comes. She might think differently and she’s going to get what she wants,” he quipped. “But, no, I want to date. I want to take you out and do all those things.”

Since wrapping production on season 16 in September, the twosome have been sneaking around with the help of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now that their secret is out, Tayshia and Zac are set to spend the holidays on the East Coast with his family.

“We’re actually going to be spending Christmas in New York, which is going to be amazing,” Tayshia gushed. “I’m going to be bicoastal. I’ll have my place [in California] and I’m looking forward to spending time in New York with him and just getting used to being bicoastal.”

During the Tuesday, December 22, finale of The Bachelorette, Tayshia sent home Ivan Hall and Ben Smith (for the second time) before accepting a proposal from Zac.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom,” she told her now-fiancé at the final rose ceremony. “And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Zac, for his part, told Tayshia he couldn’t picture his life without her before he got down on one knee.

“If you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you,” he said.

