Her happy ending! Tayshia Adams cozied up to her new fiancé, Zac Clark, after her emotional Bachelorette finale aired on Tuesday, December 22.

The Bachelor alum, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself dancing with the addiction specialist, 36, at home as she showed off her engagement ring.

“2021 we ready for you baby!” she captioned the post.

Tayshia later uploaded a clip of herself sitting on Zac’s lap while he showed off a new pair of shoes near a fireplace.

“I ended up with a sneakerhead,” she said. “Check his sneaks! What did I do?! Merry Christmas!”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette originally starred Clare Crawley. However, the 39-year-old hairdresser fell in love with contestant Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming, and ABC called in Tayshia to take over. After watching Clare and Dale, 32, get engaged on the November 6 episode, fans saw Tayshia meet the remaining 16 suitors and four new contestants.

Several weeks later, Tayshia met the families of her final four, which also included Ben Smith, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall during the December 15 episode. While she sent Ben packing after the hometown dates, he returned for a second chance during the Monday, December 21, episode. Brendan, meanwhile, eliminated himself before his fantasy suite date. During Tuesday’s finale, she sent Ivan home and invited Ben to stay. In the end, however, she accepted a proposal from Zac.

The former phlebotomist previously revealed that she wasn’t sure she wanted to get engaged on the ABC series.

“I told [the men], ‘I don’t think I’m gonna get engaged at the end of this, I think I might just leave with a boyfriend or whatever,’ and they [understood] and said, ‘We’re not gonna pressure you to do anything. You do what your heart wants,'” Tayshia explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast last month. “So I didn’t ever really feel that pressure of, ‘Oh, my God, I need to find a husband right now.’ So I just kind of lived my journey how I wanted to.”

Chris Harrison, meanwhile, teased the rocky ending during an exclusive chat with Us Weekly earlier this month.

“These are really good guys. And I even told Tayshia towards the end, I said, ‘You can’t make a wrong decision. You just need to make the right decision for you, who fits in your life, where do you see your life going?’” Harrison said ahead of the finale. “It’s really splitting hairs at this point. No longer will she run into a situation where there are guys that are there for the wrong reasons. Now it’s ‘Everybody’s in, everybody’s in love.’ Who fits? And are they willing to go all the way? Is she going to get the proposal that she wants? That’s the big question.”

The Bachelor returns with Matt James‘ premiere on Monday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.