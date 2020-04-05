The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley revealed on Saturday, April 4, that she kept the dress she wore when she split with Juan Pablo Galavis during the Bachelor finale in 2014.

“Cleaning out closets today… look familiar?!” The 39-year-old captioned an Instagram Stories photo of the turquoise, one-shoulder, full-length dress she wore during that OMG moment in season 18.

Crawley, who was named the new Bachelorette last month, memorably told the former soccer player exactly what she thought of him when they got to the end of his season and he dumped her after saying he regretted an intimate moment they spent together.

As Bachelor nation fans will recall, Galavis said something to Crawley during their last date that was not captured on camera. “He chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear,” she later said. “That he doesn’t know me and some sexual thing I don’t want to repeat. It was insulting and it was offensive.” (He reportedly told her that he didn’t love her, but loved “f—king her.”)

“I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” she told the Venezuelan athlete as she put up both hands to get him to step back from her during the finale. Referencing contestants Sharleen Joynt and Andi Dorfman, who eliminated themselves from the show, she continued, “You had every opportunity, like those other girls did, to tell me exactly how you felt.”

“Do you know how I feel? Do you know when I made my decision?” Galavis, 38, asked her.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Crawley said as she walked away. “I lost respect for you. Because, I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were, what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

“Woah, I’m glad I didn’t pick her,” Galavis said after she left the set with Bachelor host Chris Harrison. He ended up presenting the final rose to Nikki Ferrell but didn’t propose to her. They split six months after the live reunion special.

After Crawley was announced as the new Bachelorette on March 10, the hairstylist looked back on her “empowering” breakup as she chatted with Harrison, 48.

“I do not regret that moment, and I would not change that moment for anything,” she said. “I had been through some pretty terrible relationships, and I was that girl that let guys walk all over me, and I had never stood up for myself ever before. And it was just one of the greatest moments of my life to finally stand up there and say, ‘None of it is OK.’ And not just to him but to essentially every guy that ever hurt me before and took advantage of me. It was like, ‘No more.’”

Crawley, who returned to the franchise in seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and then was briefly engaged to her Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beausejour-Savard in 2018, will have to wait a little longer to find love — filming of the new season of The Bachelorette was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll down to see what she had to say about Galavis and that dress.