She found her forever! Bachelor Nation alum Seinne Fleming is engaged to real estate agent Doug Fillmore.

“I knew he was the one from the moment I met him, because I’d never felt the way I felt for him with anyone else. He has become my best friend and is truly the most kind and loving person I’ve ever known,” the former ABC personality, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively days after she announced the milestone on Instagram. “He puts up with all of my antics, and I can be exactly who I am, quirks and all, when I’m with him. He planned the most amazing day and it was a complete surprise!”

Her husband-to-be got down on one knee in Malibu. “It started with a helicopter ride over Los Angeles, landing on a hilltop in Malibu for the actual moment, followed by a surprise dinner with 20 close friends and family at the Merois rooftop restaurant at the Pendry West Hollywood. I knew when it happened, it would be a special time in our lives, but there’s nothing I’ve ever been more sure about in my life than spending it with him.”

Two days prior, Fleming gushed over the romantic proposal via social media. “The best surprise and most amazing weekend of my life!!! I absolutely said YES to my favorite person and the sweetest man I know!” she wrote. “I’m so excited to continue building an incredible life with you @dougfillmore_ I love you beyond words!!”

Fillmore captioned an Instagram upload of his own: “Words can’t begin to describe this moment. What I can say is nobody has ever made me feel the way you do. I love you always & forever @seinnefleming ❤️.”

The couple received well-wishes from a handful of fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, including Rachel Lindsay, who commented, “Congrats!!!! So happy for you!!!!”

Ashley Iaconetti, who is currently expecting her first child with Jared Haibon, also congratulated the pair on their engagement.

“Love this makes me so overwhelmingly happy!” Kendall Long added. “Congratulations to you two lovebirds 😍😍😍.”

Fans met Fleming on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. While the season was airing, she sparked a romance with her now-fiancé, she told Us.

The former racing driver, now 39, celebrated the California native’s major milestone, commenting, “Awesome!! About time @dougfillmore_ 👏🏼.”

When his search for love on the reality TV franchise concluded, the Netherlands native originally gave Becca Kufrin his final rose. However, he changed his mind, instead proposing to runner-up Lauren Burnham. The couple tied the knot in January 2019.

“FINALLY!!!❤️ love you two to pieces!” Burnham, 29, commented on Fleming’s Instagram reveal.

Luyendyk Jr. shares three children with the Virginia native: daughter Alessi, born in May 2019, and twins Senna and Lux, who arrived in June.

Last year, Fleming found herself back in the Bachelor franchise’s spotlight when she called out the show’s noticeable lack of diversity. Before her time on the series, she didn’t consider herself a “huge fan,” she told E! News in June 2020. However, she changed her tune after Lindsay, now 36, made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017.

“That was one of the main reasons why I ended up auditioning for the show because I thought, ‘Oh, OK, well maybe they are kind of maybe changing things up, making things a little more inclusive,'” she told E! News. “I quickly learned that was not the case. … Even during my time on the show, I was the only woman of color in the top 10 so in many ways it feels like you fill a slot.”

The franchise cast its first Black male lead, Matt James, for season 25, but Fleming still felt like the series could do more. “By not having a more diverse cast, by not having more Asians or Hispanics or Black people, you’re isolating a part of the country that would be interested in the show if they felt more represented,” she claimed last summer.

