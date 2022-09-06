Has Clare Crawley found The One? The former Bachelorette confirmed she is off the market after navigating her rocky relationship with ex-fiancé Dale Moss.

“Him,” the 41-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram Reel of the pair singing in the car together on Monday, September 5. She goes on to call her boyfriend her “perfect match.”

While she didn’t provide his name, some fans are speculating that she is dating Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. Crawley did, however, give away more details — including that she’s been seeing her beau for a while — in the comments section.

“Babyyyyy!! Finally,” a remark pinned by Crawley reads. “A year later and y’all still so f—king cute.”

Season 17 lead Katie Thurston, for her part, declared “the secret is out,” while Crawley responded, “100 percent” to a fan who noted she finally had a “real man.”

Bachelor Nation watched the hairstylist look for love on season 18 of The Bachelor, seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games and season 16 of The Bachelorette. During the 2020 season of the ABC show, Crawley infamously stopped her search within two weeks of production to accept a proposal from Moss. The twosome called it quits in January 2021 before reconciling. They split for good in September 2021.

“They have different visions and wedding planning wasn’t happening which made Clare really upset,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She wants to be in Sacramento to be close to her family, especially her mom who isn’t well. Dale wants to remain in NY. They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

In a statement at the time, the former football player’s rep noted that Crawley blocked Moss making it “impossible” for the exes “to communicate” as their romance ended.

“It’s very impersonal to be putting out statements and articles,” she fired back on “Whine Down” that October. “I think you both know the truth. I know the truth, he knows the truth. … I don’t care for my side of the story, to be honest, to even be out there — even if I have receipts and proof, everything I need to show that I could really put it out there.”

She added at the time: “And if my biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man’s words and who he showed me he was, I don’t think that that’s a regret. I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”

Crawley went on to throw shade at Moss when he made his acting debut in December 2021.

“For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “I had a front row seat to that since day one.”

Us confirmed in June that Moss started dating designer Galey Alix (née Gravenstein). While Crawley was linked to former Bachelorette contestant Blake Monar earlier this year, a source told Us that the twosome were “never officially dating.”