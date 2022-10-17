On good terms. Clare Crawley received plenty of well-wishes after announcing her engagement to Ryan Dawkins — which included several of her ex-boyfriends.

“I have some of the most kindest exes. [The] guys from the show that were wonderful, [they] have reached out. My ex Benoit [Beauséjour-Savard] is wonderful,” the hairstylist, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly during the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event at New York City’s HK Hall on Thursday, October 13. “I adore [him] more than anything in the world. We support each other, love each other and care about each other deeply as friends. So he’s reached out.”

Viewers saw Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard, 35, form a connection when they met on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. After a two-month engagement, the former couple called it quits that April. Following a stint on season 18 of The Bachelor and several appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, the California native headlined season 16 of The Bachelorette.

At the time, her ex-boyfriend filmed a scene for the premiere — which ended up not making it into the final episode. Crawley, for her part, raised eyebrows after she got engaged to Dale Moss two weeks into filming her season of The Bachelorette. (Tayshia Adams was brought on to take over the season following Crawley’s departure.)

The former reality star and Moss, 34, ultimately parted ways in September 2021 after dating on and off for almost one year. That same month, Crawley met her now-fiancé, 47, and they quietly started dating.

“The second that I was single he was like, ‘Let me take you out.’ And he knew that I was in such a low point, and I told him I wasn’t even ready to go out to dinner,” the former ABC personality told Us on Thursday. “I was in such — to be honest — in a depression. And I’ve been through a lot and a lot of things I haven’t even shared that I had gone through that were very difficult in my relationship.”

After going public with their romance last month, Us confirmed that the pair were engaged. Crawley later received support from her ex-fiancé after she took to social media to share the news.

Beauséjour-Savard replied to an Instagram video of Crawley and Dawkins’ special moment, writing, “Wish you all the love and happiness you deserve.” In response, Crawley praised the Canada native, saying, “You’re the best — thank you thank you thank you.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper