In case you somehow forgot, Clare Crawley is older than past Bachelor Nation leads! In the new poster for season 16 of The Bachelorette, that is the entire draw. The shot, released on Thursday, August 27, features the hairstylist, 39, in jeans, a blazer and strapped heels, looking serious and holding a rose.

In front of her, is a man’s foot, pulling on a sock — a recreation of the cover for the 1967 flick, The Graduate. In the film, a young man (Dustin Hoffman) is seduced by a much older woman, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), then falls in love with her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

The tagline on the new poster reads “It’s about time.”

Crawley is the oldest Bachelorette in the history of the franchise — something she feels is to her advantage.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” the reality star said on Good Morning America in March when she was announced. “I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. I think that [shows] some serious strength right there, so I want a man who can do that.”

Oddly, Crawley only filmed The Bachelorette for around two weeks before quitting the show because she had fallen in love with a contestant. ABC then brought in Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams to take over. When season 16 debuts, it will first show Crawley’s journey, then cut to 29-year-old Adams.

Following the poster reveal, Chris Harrison tweeted it out, adding, “I feel like this could be double trouble.”

Although 10 years younger, the phlebotomist also prefers older men.

“I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out,” she told Vulture in March 2019. “Show up, or get out. No bulls—t, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”

The Bachelorette debuts on ABC Tuesday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET.