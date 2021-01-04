Through thick and thin. Bachelor Nation rallied around Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan after news of the pair’s split broke on New Year’s Eve.

The former couple received well wishes from many of their fellow Bachelors and Bachelorettes, including Blake Horstmann and Mykenna Dorn.

“Keep your head up brother!” Horstmann, 31, who competed on season 14 of The Bachelorette commented on the pilot’s breakup announcement on Instagram.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum’s kind words came after Weber, 29, announced on Thursday, December 31, that he and Flanagan had called it quits after eight months of dating.

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” Weber wrote via Instagram at the time. “Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

Four days later, the 28-year-old lawyer broke her silence on the breakup, telling fans that she and Weber were in “two different stages” in their lives and “saw our future paths differently.”

“Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 3. “I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.”

The Bachelor season 24 contestant — who briefly met Weber before filming the ABC dating series in September 2019 — also received some love following the news.

“Love you!!! 💛,” Dorn, who competed alongside Flanagan for Weber’s heart on the show, commented on Flanagan’s post. “So excited to see what 2021 has in store for you too!!!”

Rachel Lindsay also weighed in on the breakup, saying that she saw it coming after Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the show’s finale and then called it off before briefly dating his runner-up, Madison Prewett. He then reconnected in March 2020 with Flanagan and a month later Us Weekly confirmed the pair were “fully dating.”

“Well, I had predicted that it was a bit of a quarantine love,” the Texas native, 35, said on the Sunday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You know, they fell in love in quarantine. This was the third girl from the season that he had been with. I wasn’t really shocked, but the timing, I guess, threw me off a bit.”

Scroll down to see what other Bachelor Nation stars had to say about the couple’s split.