Bachelor Nation is still recovering from the dramatic season 24 finale — and former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky couldn’t believe her eyes when Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, came for Madison Prewett.

“I rarely ever say, like, this person is flat out wrong and needs to do some deep soul-searching. But I feel like the excuse I always have for the contestants when I’m, you know, talking about the poor decisions they made was that they’re young, they’re learning they’re growing. Barb doesn’t have that excuse,” Fedotowsky says on an upcoming episode of Us Weekly’s Bachelor podcast, “Here for the Right Reasons.” “She’s a grown woman who has lived a lot of life and I will say there’s got to be something there and underlying issues.”

The reality TV personality adds that she feels for Barbara, but believes her actions were “flat out wrong.”

“I cannot believe the way she treated Madison. It’s unfortunate,” Fedotowsky explains. “I don’t know what to even say at this point for her, but she she has some soul searching to do. To me. I don’t even know. I just, I feel sorry for her. I feel mostly sorry for Peter.”

Days after the finale taped and aired, Prewett and Peter announced their decision to go their separate ways — and Barbara seemingly celebrated by sharing a video of her and her friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” While the podcast taped hours before the couple split, Fedotowsky predicted their romance wouldn’t last long.

“It’s totally possible that they could make it work, but is not probable,” she says. “Peter is just one of the nicest people I’ve ever met such a sweet guy. And Madison seems like an absolute angel. So I hope that they can work it out.”

Fedotowsky also chats with Us on the podcast about being a fan of Each and Every all-natural deodorant, why she actually didn't like being the Bachelorette and her thoughts on Clare Crawley's contestants.

