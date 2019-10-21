



An engagement on the horizon? Victor Cruz is not ruling out the possibility of proposing to girlfriend Karrueche Tran in the future.

“She is just a beautiful person and I love everything about her inside and out, from the way she carries herself to the way she is with me — just everything about her. So, I’m loving that about her and I’m trying to relish in that and continue,” Cruz, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Tiffany & Co. men’s collections launch at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Athletic Club. “It will be two years in November, so we’re just gonna continue to learn [about] each other and continue to experience things with one another and continue to spend more time together.”

When it comes to popping the question sooner rather than later, the retired NFL player added that “we’ll see.”

Though he remained coy on whether he’s ready to propose to the Claws star, Cruz revealed to Us how the couple has managed to maintain a strong relationship with their jam-packed schedules. He said the “good thing is because we’re busy and traveling, we usually travel to the same cities.”

“She’ll either come to New York or I’m coming to L.A. or vice versa. We’re always in the same spot, so we make sure when we’re traveling that we’re around each other,” he continued. “We spend those pockets of time together and enjoy a bunch of different things. Honestly, you know, I don’t know how people were in long-distance relationships before FaceTime.”

Cruz has spoken to Us before about the next step in his relationship with Tran, 31. In April, the former athlete said the couple is “taking it one day at a time.”

“I think she’s just so genuine, she’s so herself. I love that about her,” he continued. “She helps me keep comfortable, she helps me be myself around her, and everything we do is an adventure.”

Us confirmed in December 2017 that Cruz and Tran were dating. One year into their romance, a source told Us that the model was “extremely happy” in her relationship with the former New York Giants wide receiver.

The insider noted in December 2018 that Tran “feels supported by him and thinks they are the real deal.” She is “very into him and he feels strongly about her too.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

