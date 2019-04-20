Is he going to put a ring on it? Former football player Victor Cruz talked about his future with ‘genuine’ girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Cruz, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly about his relationship with Tran, 30, at the “Out of Many, One” Hispanic Federation Gala at the Museum of Natural History earlier this month.

As for popping the question to his beau, the athlete remained tight-lipped. “You’ll have to wait and see,” he said, adding, “I get to see her this weekend after a very long time, so I’m excited for that.”

Although he’s keeping coy about a potential engagement, the New York Giants alum did share what he loves about the Claws star. “Just her. I think she’s just so genuine, she’s so herself, I love that about her,” he explained. “She helps me keep comfortable, she helps me be myself around her, and everything we do is an adventure. Every time we step out of the house, it feels like an adventure, and we enjoy ourselves.”

Cruz also told Us at Coachella’s Levi’s in the Desert party that there are two keys to keeping the spark alive with their crazy schedules. “FaceTime is a beautiful thing. It’s really literally the catalyst to keeping our relationship fresh and how we see each other and have that daily rapport,” he said. “Secondly, just respect, you know. You respect each other and understand that we’re both busy in our own worlds, doing what we do, but when we come together it’s all about us.”

In December, a source exclusively told Us that Tran is “extremely happy” with Cruz. “Karrueche feels supported by him and thinks they are the real deal,” the insider explained. “She’s very into him and he feels strongly about her too.”

Us confirmed the relationship between the athlete and the model in December 2017.

The Bay alum, who previously dated Chris Brown from 2010 to 2015, gushed to Us about Cruz in May 2018. “He’s so sweet, like, a really nice guy, he’s genuinely kind and it’s so refreshing to be with such a kind, great guy,” she said. “And it doesn’t hurt that his body is bangin’!”

That December, the couple showed off their beach bods in Miami while spending New Year’s Eve together.

The football star announced in August that he was retiring from the National Football League. “As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN,” the former wide receiver said about the future of his career. “I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!