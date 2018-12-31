Ringing in the new year on a high note! Karrueche Tran is “extremely happy” with her boyfriend, Victor Cruz, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Karrueche feels supported by him and thinks they are the real deal,” the source explains of the couple. “She’s very into him and he feels strongly about her too.”

Us confirmed in December 2017 that Tran, 30, and Cruz, 32, were seeing each other. A year later, the twosome hit the beach in Miami on Sunday, December 30.

