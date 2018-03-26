Chris Brown has extended an olive branch. The 28-year-old singer showed support on social media for his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s new relationship with Victor Cruz.

The media company The Shade Room posted a photo on Instagram of the Claws star, 29, and the football player, 31, arriving at the West Hollywood hot spot Delilah on Saturday, March 24. Brown gave the couple his seal of approval in the comments section, writing, “They look really good together” with a praying emoji.

Some fellow commenters applauded the “Freaky Friday” crooner for showing “growth,” while others wondered whether his response was sarcastic given his tumultuous past with Tran.

Brown and the model dated on and off for four years until 2015. She called it quits after finding out that he fathered a daughter, Royalty, now 3, with another woman, Nia Amey, during their relationship. Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in June 2017 after she claimed he repeatedly threatened her. (He previously served nearly five years of probation after assaulting Rihanna in 2009. Snapchat recently came under fire for making light of the assault in an advertisement, prompting Rihanna to write on Instagram, “You let us down! Shame on you.”)

Us Weekly confirmed in December that Tran moved on with Cruz. “They really like each other and are trying to make it work and see where it goes,” a source said at the time. “They were and have been friends for a while.”

A second insider told Us, “Victor and Karrueche have been hooking up for a long time. The timing was just never right and they were never in the same place at the same time. Now she has a lot more free time and for the time being so does he, so they are doing their best to make things work. She’s super into him and he’s head over heels for her. It’s adorable and she’s loving it.”

The former New York Giants wide receiver was previously engaged to entrepreneur Elaina Watley. The former couple, who share 6-year-old daughter Kennedy, broke up after Cruz admitted to Us exclusively in 2015 that he had cheated on Watley with multiple women.

