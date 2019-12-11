Chris Harrison Now Officiates ‘Bachelor’ Fans’ Weddings: ‘I Can’t Wait’





Will you accept this ring? Fans can now have the wedding of their wildest Bachelor dreams — officiated by Chris Harrison himself.

The franchise’s host, 48, is available to officiate wedding ceremonies across the U.S. and internationally. “I’ve been so fortunate being a part of so many incredible love stories on The Bachelor and now it’s time to spread the love myself,” Harrison exclusively tells Us Weekly in a statement. “Bachelor Nation has been such an amazing loyal part of my life. My new website chrisharrisonofficial.com is a way to connect with these fans in the best way possible. I can’t wait until I officiate my first Bachelor Nation wedding!”

Harrison, who has been an ordained minister with Universal Life Church since 2012, will “customize each of his weddings to the couple,” according to his website.

Interested applicants need to include their wedding date, venue, budget and details of what they’re planning for their special day. Harrison’s services go beyond officiating the wedding; fans can also request him to send a personalized video or to host non-wedding events.

Harrison already has some big Bachelor names on his wedding résumé. The former sportscaster officiated Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham‘s ceremony in Hawaii in January and Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding in June.

“It was an incredible wedding week,” Harrison captioned a series of photos via Instagram on January 13 from Luyendyk Jr., 38, and 28-year-old Burnham’s wedding. “My blessings and prayers to Mr & Mrs Luyendyk and baby Luyendyk on the way. For now it’s Aloha!”

As for Harrison’s own love life, the TV personality celebrated his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, in August. The Entertainment Tonight reporter, 32, posted a sweet tribute to Harrison via Instagram on August 30.

“Happy anniversary ❤️ In this year I’ve leaned on you, laughed with you and fallen in love with you for the incredible man that you are,” Zima captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing. “Thank you for adding to my life with your positivity, perspective and patience, and for supporting me in becoming exactly who I want to be. Thank you for being a source of joy, and for knowing that life is good when love is easy. Oh, and big thanks for the copious amounts of wine. ❤️”

Prior to his relationship with Zima, Harrison was married to Gwen Jones from 1993 to 2012. They are the parents of son Joshua, 17, and daughter Taylor, 15.