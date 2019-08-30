



It’s been a year of romance and roses for Chris Harrison and girlfriend Lauren Zima.

The Entertainment Tonight reporter, 31, celebrated her one-year anniversary with the Bachelor host, 48, on Friday, August 30, with a steamy, PDA-filled photo on her Instagram. The intimate black-and-white picture features the couple locking lips as someone behind them flashes two peace signs.

“Happy anniversary ❤️ In this year I’ve leaned on you, laughed with you and fallen in love with you for the incredible man that you are,” Zima wrote. “Thank you for adding to my life with your positivity, perspective and patience, and for supporting me in becoming exactly who I want to be. Thank you for being a source of joy, and for knowing that life is good when love is easy. Oh, and big thanks for the copious amounts of wine. ❤️”

Several Bachelor Nation alums took to Zima’s comments section to express their support over the couple’s milestone.

“I believe fallen in love FOR you is the proper way to phrase it… Happy Anniversary!!” teased Garrett Powell, who vied for Hannah Brown’s affection on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

“Wow. The most beautiful caption and picture goes to @laurenzima 💕,” wrote Vanessa Grimaldi, Nick Viall’s winner on season 21 of The Bachelor. (The couple broke off their engagement in August 2017.)

Harrison and Zima made their romance red carpet official at a pre-SAG Awards party on January 26. On a July episode of Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Zima revealed that she was the one who made the first move in her relationship with Harrison.

“Oh, I DM’d him,” she confessed. “I will say, I DM’d after a bit of a vibe.”

Though the ET host had been interviewing the Texas native for three years, it wasn’t until the past year that their working relationship became more romantic.

“It was always incredibly professional,” she said. “Not in a negative way … but I never looked at him and ever considered [if] I found him attractive.”

As to what led her to make the first move, Zima said it was a spark that flew while the two were chatting at a craft service table one day.

“He just gave me a different vibe,” she said. “It was fairly overt. He mentioned something about picking his kids up or something. He somehow brought up being single, I think. And then I said something like, ‘I’m single now,’ and he was like,’ Oh.’ But I said it in a more eloquent way. God, I don’t know. Somehow it was communicated … I opened the door and he walked through.”

After her initial DM and some chatting here and there, Zima said that Harrison finally asked her out for a drink, which was the start of their courtship.

Before Zima, Harrison was married to his college sweetheart, Gwen Jones, from 1993 to 2012. The couple share two children: son Joshua, 17, and daughter Taylor, 15.

