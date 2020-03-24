Spin the Bottle is one way to pass the time! On Monday, March 23, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, as well as his best friend Matt James, shared multiple videos on TikTok showing that the group was playing a game of Spin the Bottle.

“Alright, the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” Cameron, 27, says in the video. “A little Spin the Bottle with old Hannah Brown! Here goes nothing.”

While the Bachelorette alum looks excited, Brown, 25, looks a bit nervous. However, when he spun the bottle it didn’t land on Brown.

On Tuesday, March 24, the pair flirted even more, captured by Cameron’s BFF Matt James on TikTok. While he was trying to cook eggs, he caught the former costars tickling each other up against a cabinet.

“I need help with the eggs and bacon,” he told the pair.

The group have been spending a ton of time together all month. They first reunited in Florida on March 7, following the death of Cameron’s mother. The former Bachelorette left and returned to Florida on March 14, where she was spotted at the airport and Cameron picked her up. Ever since, the pair have been sharing their adventures with their “quarantine crew,” which includes Cameron’s brother Ryan Cameron and James, 28.

The former pageant queen received backlash on Friday, March 20, after posting a photo of herself smiling next to a palm tree. “What’s more contagious than a smile,” she captioned the photo. However, with the outbreak of the very contagious coronavirus spreading, many responded that her comment was insensitive.

The caption was then updated to, “Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation.”

Tyler and Brown first met on her season of The Bachelorette. He came in second place on her season but after her split from winner Jed Wyatt, she reconnected with Tyler.