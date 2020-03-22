Hannah Brown Jokes About the Size of Tyler Cameron’s Package on Instagram

Flirty pals? Hannah Brown joked that the bulge in Tyler Cameron‘s pants was a little too noticeable while goofing around with her ex.

The former Bachelorette star, 25, and Cameron, 27, spent another day keeping themselves entertained with their “quarantine crew” amid the global coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 21. This time the pair dressed up in Superman costumes while they worked out with personal trainer Phil Fit.

“Put that thing away,” Brown joked as she covered the model’s crotch with a bandanna.

Earlier that day, Cameron tried to teach the Alabama native how to say his first name without her Southern drawl in a TikTok video. Later, the pair revealed the TV shows and movies that have made them cry — which, for Brown, included her own show, The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison shared on Saturday night that he’s a fan of both Brown and Cameron as individuals but he wouldn’t mind seeing the twosome rekindle their romance.

“I love Hannah to death, you guys know that,” Harrison, 48, said during his Fireside Chat with Lauren Zima via Instagram. “Tyler is a true gentleman, he’s a really good guy. I know he looks decent but, in all seriousness, he’s a true gentleman. He’s a good man, so if those two people find each other and they’re happy, I stan that. I ship that. I do all the things the kids are saying these days.”

He added, “I just wish them well. Can you still do that? Can I just wish them happiness in these crazy times? Look, if nothing else comes of this, maybe two great people that I love a lot fall in love — or not! Maybe they’re just quarantining together and they’re finding happiness in a weird quarantine time.”

Brown and Cameron have been self-isolating together with their friends in Florida since an eyewitness spotted the former general contractor picking up Brown at the airport on March 13. One week earlier, the former beauty pageant queen attended a celebration of life for Cameron’s mother, Andrea Cameron, who died in February.

The duo appear to be enjoying each other’s company as they have posted multiple videos on social media of themselves dancing, working out and even making fun of their failed relationship on The Bachelorette.

Tyler met Brown on her season of the ABC reality series in 2019 where he finished in second place behind Jed Wyatt. Brown and Wyatt, 25, called it quits shortly after the finale in May 2019 and the Dancing With the Stars winner asked Tyler out again.

Although the pair have sparked speculation that they are back together, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 18, that their relationship is platonic.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider said at the time. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.