Tyler Cameron Tries to Teach Hannah Brown How to Pronounce His Name

Old habits are hard to break! Tyler Cameron tried to teach Hannah Brown how to pronounce his first name without her Southern accent but the task was too much of a challenge.

“Alright, we’re going to finally teach Hannah how to say my name, Tyler, correctly,” the 27-year-old model said in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, March 21. “Here we go. It’s Tyler.”

The camera panned to the former Bachelorette star, 25, who repeated his name with a Southern drawl. Cameron tried to get the Alabama native to fix her pronunciation a couple more times before giving up.

“Well, there’s no hope,” the former general contractor said. “You can’t take the country out of the girl I guess,” before Brown leaned into the camera with a grin.

Later, Brown and Cameron listed the TV shows and movies that have made them cry. Cameron counted off The Judge, This Is Us, Best Man Holiday and Marley and Me. Brown, meanwhile, named Old Yeller, The Art of Racing in the Rain and her former series — The Bachelorette.

The pair have been spending time together in Florida with the rest of their “quarantine crew” as they wait out the social distancing period amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Dancing With the Stars winner has been supporting Cameron since the death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, in February. Brown was spotted in the reality star’s hometown of Juniper, Florida, on March 7, where she attended a celebration of life for his mother. One week later, Cameron was seen picking up Brown from the airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

The duo have been passing the time together by making multiple TikTok videos with their friends and sharing their workout routines on social media. Although Brown and Cameron have been close in recent weeks, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 18, that their relationship isn’t romantic.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider said at the time. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

A second source told Us that the twosome find the attention surrounding their relationship amusing.

“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” the second insider added on Thursday, March 19. “They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

Brown kept the mood lighthearted when she joked about dating Cameron’s friend Matt James via her Instagram Live while answering fan questions on Friday, March 20.

“Me and Matt are dating, we’re in a relationship … as best friends,” Brown said of James, 28, who is a contestant on Clare Crawley‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. “Really! We’re just best friends. Do not take that any way.”

Brown met Cameron on her season of The Bachelorette in 2019. Cameron finished as a runner-up but ultimately the reality star gave Jed Wyatt the final rose. Shortly after the finale, Brown and Wyatt, 25, broke off their engagement and the former beauty pageant queen asked out the Florida native. Cameron, for his part, had a two-month fling with Gigi Hadid that ended in October 2019.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.