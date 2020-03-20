They can finally look back and laugh! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron made fun of their failed relationship on The Bachelorette by recreating the scene where Brown opted not to give Cameron the final rose.

Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, were joined by two of their friends in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, March 19. In the clip, one pal wears a mask of Brown’s face as she hands a rose to another friend holding up a mask of Cameron. The friend with Brown’s mask snatches the rose back and dances around while “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer plays in the background. The camera flips to the real-life Cameron who looks sadly over at the Alabama native.

The Bachelorette alums first met on season 15 of the ABC reality series in 2019. Cameron was a runner-up but Brown ultimately decided to choose Jed Wyatt, from whom she later split.

Brown and Cameron have been hunkering down together with their “quarantine crew” — a group of their friends waiting out the coronavirus outbreak in Florida. The group have been keeping themselves entertained by making TikTok videos and working out together. The “quarantine crew” even created an official Instagram to document their adventures with a bio that reads, “Bunch of pals being silly during quarantine.”

The former beauty pageant queen has been by Cameron’s side since his mother Andrea Cameron’s February passing. Brown attended a celebration of life for his mother on March 7. One week later, the model was spotted picking up Brown from the airport in Palm Beach, Florida. The duo were later photographed on March 16 playing volleyball on the beach with Cameron’s brother Ryan.

Although fans are speculating if Brown and Cameron have rekindled their romance, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 18, that their relationship is platonic.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider told Us. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

The source added that it’s been a “hectic year” for Cameron and Brown, whose brother Patrick Brown suffered an overdose earlier this month.

One day later, an insider told Us that the pair find the interest in their love lives entertaining.

“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” a source told Us on Thursday, March 19. “They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

