Hannah Brown raised eyebrows by sharing two photos of herself in a bikini alongside a caption that some fans deemed “insensitive” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s more contagious than a smile,” the Bachelorette alum, 25, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 20.

In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user reminded Brown that COVID-19 is “quite literally” more contagious than a smile, while countless others simply wrote, “Coronavirus.”

The Alabama native later updated her caption to read, “Just trying to spread some love here rather than fear, not making light of the situation.”

Brown has been quarantining at her ex Tyler Cameron’s house in Jupiter, Florida, since earlier this month when the disease began rapidly spreading across the United States. The former couple have been keeping busy by making TikTok videos and doing outdoor workouts on Instagram Live with their so-called “quarantine crew,” which also includes Tyler’s brother Ryan Cameron and best friend Matt James.

Although some fans — and several members of Bachelor Nation — want the Dancing With the Stars champion and Tyler, 27, to get back together, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last week that they are simply “great friends [who] have a lot of fun together.” A second insider added, “Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently. They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

The general contractor finished as the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. After breaking off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, the former pageant queen asked Tyler to get drinks — and they ended up having an overnight date at her apartment later that week. However, their reunion was short-lived, as he went on to have a nearly two-month fling with fellow model Gigi Hadid.

Brown and Tyler seemed to pick up where they left off earlier this month when they reunited at a celebration of life for his mother, Andrea Cameron, who died from a brain aneurysm on February 29.

The reality stars have not publicly commented on the current status of their relationship.

