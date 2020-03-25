Give them space. Becca Kufrin got real about the scrutiny Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are under as fans hope for a romantic reconciliation.

“If they are single and now they have the time on their hands to figure out if they want this to work, [good for them], but I feel bad,” the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 24. “I just want people to leave them alone and let them figure it out. I feel like they’re getting so much pressure now to be something that if it doesn’t work out, people are gonna go crazy.”

In fact, Kufrin acknowledged the pros of Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, keeping things platonic. “If nothing else, I hope that if it doesn’t work out with a romantic relationship, hopefully they can just stay good friends ‘cause … I mean, it’s cute,” she noted. “It’s good to have people during this quarantine and stay busy. As long as they make the most of it and kind of laugh it off and not take all of this pressure and people’s input to heart, I mean, that’s really all they can do right now.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the model are spending time together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fans are eager to know whether the two are back on after ending their romance during season 15 of The Bachelorette.

The duo added fuel to the fire with multiple flirty TikTok videos earlier this week. His pal Matt James caught Cameron tickling Brown in a clip posted on Tuesday, March 24. They also trolled their followers on Monday, March 23, when they played Spin the Bottle. “Alright, the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” the general contractor teased. “A little Spin the Bottle with old Hannah Brown! Here goes nothing.” The bottle subsequently did not land on the Alabama native.

“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. “They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

The reality stars are keeping their reunion in the friend zone, according to another insider. “They have a lot of love for each other,” the source revealed. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

There is still hope for a rekindled relationship. “Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the insider added. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

