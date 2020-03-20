Nick Viall is ready for a scandal. As Bachelor Nation continues to ship Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, the former Bachelor joked that he hopes the pair procreate while quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re probably just friends, but also it’s crazy times,” Viall, 39, said on Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima’s “Fireside Chats” Instagram Live series on Thursday, March 19. “Sometimes in crazy times people do crazy things. They could just get pregnant, you never know! We need an out-of-a-relationship Bachelor baby. That’s the next drama that needs to happen.”

The Entertainment Tonight host, 33, agreed, saying, “I think we need, like, an out-of-relationship knock-up. Like, someone gets knocked up.”

The Bachelor franchise host, 48, was not on the same page, however. “I don’t know if that’s what we need,” he reasoned.

With that said, Viall took a moment to clarify, explaining, “When I say ‘need’ I just mean it would be fun for everyone — except maybe the people involved.”

Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, sparked dating rumors earlier this month after they were spotted together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. As the coronavirus outbreak continued to worsen in the U.S., the Bachelorette alums began spending more time together with their group of friends, whom they dubbed the “quarantine crew.”

Amid the speculation, Harrison insisted that he has no idea whether the former pageant queen and the model are romantically involved again.

“I hope they’re safe. I love them both and I wish them all well,” he said on Thursday’s livestream. “And by the way, for those asking, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Brown and Cameron have been keeping busy as of late by making TikTok videos and doing outdoor workouts with their squad. Just one day before joking about the duo having a baby, Viall made headlines for throwing shade at them, saying on Instagram Live, “Stay the f–k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in a pool.”

While all eyes are on the reality stars’ relationship, a source close to Cameron told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week that they are simply “great friends [who] have a lot of fun together.” A second insider revealed, “Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently. They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

Cameron finished as the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. She called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt shortly after the finale, and the general contractor had a two-month fling with model Gigi Hadid that summer. Cameron and the Alabama native reconnected after his mother Andrea Cameron’s death on March 4.

