Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana are putting their differences aside amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exes are quarantining together at their Los Angeles home, sources reveal exclusively to Us Weekly.

“They are definitely not back together. They own a home together and they are quarantined together,” one source explains to Us. “Jesse lives in the guest house. They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.”

A second source notes that the former couple, who were spotted together at an L.A. gas station on Wednesday, April 8, are “making things work” amid the pandemic, but are not back together romantically.

“They are cohabitating and quarantining together,” the insider says.

Us broke the news in January that the 41-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress called it quits after more than a decade together. The news came after photos surfaced of the John Tucker Must Die star getting cozy with multiple women.

“Jesse has been staying in a hotel and was going back and forth to the house he has with Cara,” a source told Us at the time. “He had not moved out. They had still been having conversations.”

While the couple’s engagement was rocky, the source said that she “had no idea about the other women” at the time.

“She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through,” the insider explained. “[She] was 100 percent blindsided when the photos surfaced … [They] weren’t officially broken up.”

Not long after the scandal broke, Metcalfe left to film a movie with Bruce Willis and Lala Kent.

Us has reached out to Santana’s rep for comment.

