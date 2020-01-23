Cara Santana is heartbroken amid the end of her engagement with Jesse Metcalfe, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Cara is beyond hurt by Jesse and she really is a romantic who believes in true love,” the source says, noting that her parents “have been married forever.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, January 22, that the former Glam App CEO, 35, was “blindsided” when photos surfaced of the John Tucker Must Die star, 41, out with multiple women.

“She has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him,” the source tells Us. “This really stings.”

While a second insider claimed that Santana and Metcalfe, who were together for more than a decade, were over before the Desperate Housewives alum pursued other women, a third source told Us that wasn’t the case.

“They had still been having conversations,” the third source said. “She had no idea about the other women. She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through. He’s leaving soon to make a movie with Bruce Willis and Lala Kent.”

While Santana’s rep told Us that the actress “is not going to comment and asks that everyone please respect her privacy at this time,” the beauty entrepreneur’s friends took to social media amid the drama.

Olivia Culpo, for her part, shared two memes on Wednesday via her Instagram Stories, including one pic of Mean Girls’ Regina George, which read, “Don’t cheat … Nobody likes a cheater.”

The former Miss USA followed up the first meme with a pic of Kevin McCallister holding a BB gun in Home Alone. “When someone upsets my best friend,” Culpo captioned the snap.

Santana’s stylist pals Maeve Reilly and Mariel Haenn, meanwhile, commented several ring emojis on Metcalfe’s most recent Instagram post on Wednesday.

Us broke the news of Santana and Metcalfe’s engagement in August 2016.