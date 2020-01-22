Jesse-Metcalfe-and-Cara-Santana-Split-After-13-Years-Together

The end of an era. Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancée, Cara Santana, have called it quits after more than a decade together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

As first revealed on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast, Metcalfe, 41, and Santana, 35, are “not even living together.”

“They’ve split and are not together,” the source says. “He did not cheat on her.”

A second insider tells Us that the John Tucker Must Die actor “moved out” the day after they attended The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration together on January 4.

News of the pair’s separation comes after the former Desperate Housewives actor was spotted out with multiple women. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, on Wednesday, January 22, Metcalfe was seen dining with model Livia Pillmann at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood. Later that evening, the Hallmark star was seen cozying up to a blonde woman during a visit to Attic bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

Before the photos were published, Santana spoke exclusively to Us about maintaining her “modern” romance with Metcalfe after 13 years.

“We’re, like, two people kind of doing it, like, on our own terms,” she said at The Art of Elysium event. “In a modern couple, it’s nice to be able to be like, ‘He’s 41, I’m 34, and we’re taking our time.’ And it’s just easy.”

She also teased her interest in potentially having kids with Metcalfe, adding, “I think it’s hard to imagine our lives without children. But, to be completely honest, I really have no desire at the moment.”

Us broke the news that Metcalfe had proposed to the Santa Clarita Diet alum in August 2016. He popped the question with a 5.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring while they were aboard a sailboat along New York City’s Hudson River.

Months after their engagement, Santana revealed that she wanted Metcalfe’s input on her wedding dress selection. “I’m pretty traditional. So I like the idea of [the groom] not seeing his bride-to-be’s dress before the ceremony,” she said in an interview with Amsale bridal shop in October 2016. “My favorite moment at a wedding is when you watch the bride walk down the aisle, then look at the groom seeing her this way for the first time.”

She continued, “I definitely will want [Jesse’s] opinion, though, during the process of finding my dress, so I think it is important that he has a say.”

Santana previously confirmed to Us in May 2018 that her pal Meghan Markle had inspired the planning of her wedding to Metcalfe. “I can tell you it’s across [the] pond,” the Salem alum said at the time. “I’m taking a little cue from my old friend Meghan Markle.”

In March 2019, she told Us that the former couple have gotten “nowhere” and had “no plans” for their nuptials. Despite this, she noted that they’re “ totally enjoying it” and would hopefully “find something soon.”

With reporting by Brody Brown