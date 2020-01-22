UPDATE 1/22/20

Us Weekly has confirmed that Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana split weeks before the actor was spotted with another woman. “They’ve split and are not together,” the source said. “He did not cheat on her.”

Original story below:

Jesse Metcalfe is no stranger to playing a bad boy onscreen, but is life imitating art? The 41-year-old, who is engaged to Cara Santana, was seen out with multiple women in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Metcalfe was spotted holding hands with Livia Pillmann at the vegan restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood. The former Desperate Housewives star was all smiles with the Hungarian model during the outing.

Hours after he was seen with Pillman, Metcalfe was photographed cozying up to a blonde mystery woman at the Attic bar in the Sherman Oaks, California. In the snaps, the Hallmark actor can be seen whispering in the woman’s ear, holding her waist and hugging her tightly.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2016 that Metcalfe and Santana got engaged after a decade together. (Us has reached out to reps for the couple regarding the recent photos of the actor.)

“It’s been a long time coming, but we couldn’t be happier,” the John Tucker Must Die star gushed to Us at the time.

More recently, Santana told Us that the twosome weren’t concerned about wedding planning.

“We’re nowhere!” the actress told Us in March 2019. “It’s crazy. I know, there’s been so many crazy rumors like, ‘It’s this week. It’s next fall.’ [But we have] no plans. We’re totally enjoying it, so hopefully we’ll find something soon.”

Metcalfe confirmed during a November 2019 interview with Access Hollywood that their wedding plans were still “non-existent” because the twosome were so busy.

“It’s taking a while, I know, maybe [2020],” he said at the time.

Metcalfe and Santana were last seen together in public earlier this month at The Art of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium on January 4.

“I totally get why people are interested in [wedding plans],” Santana told Us at the event. “We’re, like, two people kind of doing it, like, on our own terms, which I think you know, as a modern woman, as in a modern couple, it’s nice to be able to be like, ‘He’s 41, I’m 34 and we’re taking our time and it’s just easy.'”

The duo also celebrated Christmas together in Belgium.

“This year @realjessemetcalfe and I decided instead of getting each other gifts, we would give each other an experience,” Santana gushed on December 26 via Instagram. “The idea was to create memories, see a new culture and focus on the most important but often most intangible gift that life has to offer: time well spent. He picked the place, I handled the travel and we invited my family. And man, were we NOT disappointed! We couldn’t have thought of a better way to spend the winter holiday ❄️ together in #Brugge. ⭐️”