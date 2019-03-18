No rush here! Santa Clarita Diet alum Cara Santana said she and fiancé Jesse Metcalfe haven’t made much progress in their wedding planning, despite getting engaged more than two years ago.

“We’re nowhere!” she told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the Daily Front Row’s Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Crystal Garden at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, March 17.

“It’s crazy,” she admitted at the Maybelline New York-sponsored event. “I know, there’s been so many crazy rumors like, ‘It’s this week. It’s next fall.’”

In reality, the Real Bros of Simi Valley star, 34, says the pair have “no plans. We’re totally enjoying it, so hopefully we’ll find something soon.”

She does, however, have a locale in mind: “I can tell you it’s across [the] pond,” she spilled to Us in May 2018. “I’m taking a little cue from my old friend Meghan Markle.” (Santana and the Duchess of Sussex, 37, go back to 2013, when they bonded at New York Fashion Week.)

Santana told Us on Sunday that despite their lack of planning, she and Metcalf are doing just fine — the SAG Awards winner was her rock when the Steps actress recently lost out on a job she had been hoping for.

“Jesse and I have been together for a really long time, like 13 years and I think that’s the great thing about having that comfortability in a relationship is knowing that you have a support system, one another, and we listen to each other,” she told Us. “We’re there, we’re supportive when everything happens. This past week, he was like, ‘Okay, I’m giving you 24 hours. Do I need to go get chocolate chip cookie dough? What is it? And then we’re gonna brush this off and move on because we gotta keep going.’ So it’s great. He’s my best friend.”

Us broke the news that the John Tucker Must Die star, 40, proposed to the fashion blogger on a 50-foot sailboat in August 2016. “It’s been a long time coming, but we couldn’t be happier,” he told Us at the time.

Their prolonged engagement isn’t particularly out of character for the duo either. Santana and Metcalfe took a similarly lax approach to dating. “I wouldn’t say it was love at first sight,” the Desperate Housewives alum told YourTango in 2013. “It was more of a slow burn, which I think is a better start for a relationship. I think if it comes on fast and furious, it generally fizzles out just as fast. We were slow and steady.”

Added Santana: “We took the time to get to know each other.”

