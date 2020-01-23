Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana’s lengthy relationship is coming to a messy end.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2020 that the Desperate Housewives alum and the former CEO of the Glam App called it quits after more than a decade together. The news came more than three years after Metcalfe popped the question.

“I do know what I’m going to do with my dress. I’m going to wear my mother’s dress, but I’m going to modernize it,” Santana gushed on the “Ladygang” podcast in January 2017. “We’ve been together so long. It will be 11 years in February. … It will be a very small, intimate wedding.”

When asked by host Keltie Knight if was hard to be marry the “shirtless hottie guy,” Santana didn’t seem fazed.

“It’s just less work for me,” she quipped at the time. “If he’s getting all the validation elsewhere, than I have to try a little less.”

While the pair didn’t make it down the aisle in 2018, she told Us in March 2019 that their relationship was solid.

“Jesse and I have been together for a really long time, like 13 years, and I think that’s the great thing about having that comfortability in a relationship is knowing that you have a support system, one another, and we listen to each other,” Santana told Us at the time. “We’re there, we’re supportive when everything happens. This past week, he was like, ‘Okay, I’m giving you 24 hours. Do I need to go get chocolate chip cookie dough? What is it? And then we’re gonna brush this off and move on because we gotta keep going.’ So it’s great. He’s my best friend.”

In January 2020, Metcalfe was seen cozying up to different women in Los Angeles. While one source told Us that the John Tucker Must Die star “did not cheat” on Santana, a second source told Us that she was “blindsided” when photos of him with other women surfaced. The actress’ best friend Olivia Culpo also implied that he was unfaithful via her Instagram Stories.

Scroll through for complete timeline of Metcalfe and Santana’s relationship: