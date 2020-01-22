Picking sides? Olivia Culpo accused Jesse Metcalfe of cheating on her “best friend” Cara Santana following the news that the couple called it quits after more than 13 years together.

The 2012 Miss USA winner, 27, posted two memes via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 22, that alluded to Metcalfe, 41, being unfaithful to Santana, 35. First, Culpo posted a photo of the character Regina George from Mean Girls which read, “Don’t cheat … Nobody likes a cheater.” The Reprisal star followed up that post with a photo of Kevin McCallister holding a BB gun in Home Alone. “When someone upsets my best friend,” she captioned the post and tagged Santana.

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday that the John Tucker Must Die star and Santana had broken up and were “not even living together.”

The insider added, “They’ve split and are not together. He did not cheat on her.”

According to the source, Metcalfe and the Salem star split on January 4 just hours after attending The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration together.

News of their breakup comes after the Desperate Housewives alum was seen out with multiple women in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. Metcalfe was spotted holding hands with model Livia Pillmann at the restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood. Hours later, he was photographed getting close with a mystery blonde woman at the Attic bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

Metcalfe and the Santa Clarita Diet star dated for more than a decade before he proposed to her with a 5.5-carat emerald shaped diamond ring in August 2016.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we couldn’t be happier,” the actor told Us at the time.

In May 2018, Santana revealed that she and Metcalfe had already picked a location for their upcoming nuptials — and it was inspired by her friend Meghan Markle.

“I can tell you it’s across [the] pond,” Santana revealed at the time. “I’m taking a little cue from my old friend Meghan Markle.”

However, the duo appeared to have slowed down on wedding planning one year later.

“We’re nowhere!” Santana told Us in March 2019. “It’s crazy. I know, there’s been so many crazy rumors like, ‘It’s this week. It’s next fall.’ [But we have] no plans. We’re totally enjoying it, so hopefully we’ll find something soon.”